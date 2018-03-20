Student gunman wounds 2 in Maryland school attack, dies in clash with officer, officials say

A 17-year-old student pulled out a handgun at a high school in southern Maryland Tuesday morning and wounded two classmates before being killed in an exchange of gunfire with a school resource officer, according to authorities.
The alleged gunman, Austin Wyatt Rollins, was confirmed dead at 10:41 a.m., St. Mary's County Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron said at a news briefing.
One of the victims, a 16-year-old girl who authorities said had a "prior relationship" with the shooter, was in critical condition after being transported to local hospitals from Great Mills High School, about 60 miles southeast of Washington. The other, a 14-year-old boy, was in stable condition at the hospital.
"On this day we realized our worst nightmare," Cameron said. "Our greatest asset, our children, were attacked in … a bastion of safety and security, one of our schools."
"The notion of 'it can't happen here' is no longer a notion," he said.
The shooting happened at 7:55 a.m. in a school hallway. The resource officer, Blaine Gaskill, a 34-year-old sheriff's deputy , responded immediately, engaging the shooter and firing a round at him, Cameron said. Gaskill was not injured.
After a brief lockdown, students were evacuated by bus to a nearby vocational center to be reunited with their families.
The Maryland shooting comes just over a month after a gunman rampaged through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. , on Feb. 14, killing 14 students and three staff with an assault rifle.
The massacre spurred the formation of a movement of minors across the country to push lawmakers for stricter gun control measures. Hundreds of Great Mills students participated in a national school walkout last weekend to protest gun violence.
On Monday, Maryland's Senate followed the House in passing a bill banning the manufacture, sale, possession and use of "bump stocks," which allow semiautomatic rifles to mimic a fully automatic weapon.
The Maryland House has also passed bills that would force people convicted of domestic violence or deemed mentally ill or dangerous by a judge to surrender their guns.
At a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said legislators should do more to bolster school security.
After the Parkland shooting, Hogan proposed investing $125 million to heighten school security to reinforce doors and windows and install panic buttons, security cameras and metal detectors. An additional $50 million, he suggested, should be funneled into new school safety grants to fund school resource officers, counselors and additional safety technology.
"We need more than prayers," Gov. Hogan said. "We've got to take action. We've got one of the most aggressive school safety plans in America that we introduced several weeks ago as emergency legislation, and the Legislature's failed to take action on it. … To me, it's outrageous we haven't taken action yet on something so important as school safety."
Student activists from Stoneman Douglas, who are planning a national demonstration and rally Saturday for gun control in Washington, posted messages to the Maryland students on Twitter.
"Less than a WEEK ago Great Mills High School students walked out with us to protest gun violence … now they're experiencing it for themselves," Jaclyn Corin, 17, junior class president at Stoneman Douglas, posted on Twitter. "The state of our country is disgusting — I'm so sorry, Great Mills."
