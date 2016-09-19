FBI seeks 28-year-old man for questioning in New York bombing

The FBI is looking to question a 28-year-old New Jersey man in connection with the Manhattan bombing over the weekend, bureau officials said Monday.

An FBI statement identified the man as Ahmad Khan Rahami, of Elizabeth, N.J. It said he was born in Afghanistan and is a naturalized citizen. He is about 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 200 pounds, according to the statement.

The FBI and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Rahami should be considered armed and dangerous. The FBI asked anyone with information to contact the agency.

The New York Police Department also sent out a message on Twitter saying that authorities were looking for Rahami.

A photo provided by the FBI shows Ahmad Khan Rahami. Authorities said they are looking for Rahami in connection with the New York City explosion on Sept. 17.

The explosion in Manhattan on Saturday injured 29 people. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had said earlier that the incident didn't appear to be linked to international terrorism.

It was one in a string of such incidents in the New York-New Jersey area over the weekend, and authorities have been trying to determine if they are connected.

Soon after the blast, a pressure cooker device was found blocks away, but it did not explode.

A pipe bomb also exploded Saturday in a New Jersey shore town ahead of a 5-kilometer charity run. No one was injured.

On Sunday night, five explosive devices were found in a backpack near an Elizabeth, N.J., train station. One subsequently exploded as a robot tried to disarm them. No one was injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.