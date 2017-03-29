Seattle sues over Trump's 'sanctuary cities' threat, calling his executive order unconstitutional

Seattle filed a lawsuit Wednesday over President Trump's executive order that threatens to withhold federal funds from communities that refuse to cooperate with efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally.

Mayor Ed Murray said the order issued in January punishing “sanctuary cities” is unconstitutional and creates uncertainty around the city's budget.

Other governments have sued Trump over the sanctuary issue. San Francisco filed a lawsuit earlier this year, also saying the order was unconstitutional. California's Santa Clara County and two Massachusetts cities with large Latino populations — Chelsea and Lawrence — have also taken legal action.

Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said in a statement that “the American people want and deserve a lawful immigration system that keeps us safe and serves our national interest” and that the federal government will enforce relevant laws.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions reiterated this week that the Justice Department would deny grant money to cities that violate a federal law dealing with information-sharing among local police and federal authorities. Sessions said the cities are making their communities unsafe.

Murray challenged that claim.

“Apparently the Trump administration, their war on facts has now become a war on cities,” Murray said during a news conference. “Let me be clear about the facts. We are not breaking any laws and we are prioritizing safety.”

Under the order, Seattle could face at least $10.5 million in cuts to public safety programs, he said.

