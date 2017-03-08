Sen. Tim Kaine's son arrested in protest at Trump supporters' rally in Minnesota

The youngest son of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Hillary Clinton's running mate in her 2016 presidential bid, was one of six people arrested last weekend during a counterprotest at a rally in support of President Trump in Minnesota.

The protesters clashed with hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the state Capitol rotunda in St. Paul on Saturday, a scene repeated at rallies in other cities around the country.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Linwood Kaine, 24, of Minneapolis was arrested on suspicion of second-degree riot. Kaine was released from the Ramsey County Jail on Tuesday.

Tim Kaine, a St. Paul native, expressed support for his three children in a statement, saying they all understand the responsibility of expressing their political views peacefully.

MORE NATIONAL NEWS

Senators grill Justice Department nominee over Trump and Russia

Oil could begin flowing through Dakota Access pipeline as early as next week

'A Day Without a Woman' for many means a day without school