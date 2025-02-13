Boy, 14, arrested in stabbing at L.A. protest against Trump’s immigration orders

A person appeared to be injured after a fight broke out at a protest of President Trump’s immigration policies outside Los Angeles City Hall on Feb. 7, 2025.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in the stabbing of another teen at a protest in downtown Los Angeles against President Trump’s immigration policies. The male victim, 17, was in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday in the Rampart area on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No update was available on the condition of the stabbing victim.

The violence broke out during the sixth consecutive day of rallies in support of immigrants’ rights and against Trump’s deportation orders. Hundreds of high school students have been walking out of class to join the demonstrations downtown, which continue to take place daily.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing that took place after a fight broke out at a demonstration near City Hall around 1:35 p.m. Friday, police said.

An order to disperse was issued in the 200 block of North Spring Street, and the victim was transported to a hospital. The protest then moved to the 6th Street Viaduct, prompting a temporary closure of the bridge, police said.

During the rallies, protesters have been waving flags from Mexico and Central American countries, bearing signs with messages such as “MAGA — Mexicans always get across,” and leaving graffiti on buildings and bus stops condemning Trump and immigration officials.

Hundreds of protesters, most of them young, rally outside Los Angeles City Hall on Feb. 5, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In a separate incident, Martin Richard Torres, 42, was charged with felony vandalism Monday after he allegedly threw books at cars on the 101 Freeway. Torres was among thousands of people marching across an overpass Feb. 3 as part of “A Day Without Immigrants” demonstrations. On that day, the Los Angeles Unified School District saw attendance drop to 66%, down from 93% for the year.

One of the books tossed from the overpass allegedly hit a driver. Although no crash or injury was reported, Torres has been charged with a felony because of the risk his actions posed to others, according to L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman.

Since taking office, Trump has vowed to carry out the largest deportation effort in U.S. history and declared a national emergency at the southern border.

He has issued executive orders limiting legal pathways for entering the U.S., bolstering efforts to seal off the U.S.-Mexico border and promoting sweeps to round up and deport people who are not authorized to be in the country. According to a leaked memo obtained by The Times, federal law enforcement agents are planning to carry out a “large-scale” immigration enforcement action in the Los Angeles area before the end of the month.

Some of Trump’s orders, including an effort to end birthright citizenship, have been challenged and temporarily blocked in court.

There are an estimated 11 million to 15 million immigrants who lack documentation in the U.S., including more than 2 million in California.