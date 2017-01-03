Paul Ryan reelected House speaker with hardly any GOP dissent

The House reelected Speaker Paul D. Ryan on Tuesday, a party-line vote that displayed almost none of the public Republican opposition that has dogged past leaders.

The 239 votes partly reflected the work Ryan has done to shore up support among his colleagues as well as the GOP's eagerness to appear united. The party now controls the House, the Senate and is about to have President-elect Trump in the White House.

Just one Republican dissented, far from the handful who voted against the Wisconsin Republican in 2015, when he was tapped to replace former Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio), who abruptly retired amid warring Republicans.

Democrats largely preferred House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). She won 189 votes, but faced scattered dissent as several lawmakers voted for other Democrats.