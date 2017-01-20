After delays, Obama family lands at March Air Reserve Base

Former President Obama's plane touched down, finally, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County just before 6 p.m. Friday, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.

The former president and his family were en route to Palm Springs but were diverted due to poor weather conditions. They left an Air Force base in Maryland after attending the inauguration of President Trump .

Obama has said he plans to use his time in Palm Springs, where he has taken several golf vacations, to write and spend time with his daughters . He has not disclosed how long he plans to stay.