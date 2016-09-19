Hillary Clinton renews her call for Silicon Valley to target terrorists 'more vigorously'

Hillary Clinton’s uneasy alliance with Silicon Valley is being tested yet again as she questions whether tech companies are doing all they can to find terrorists online and undermine their recruiting efforts.

“The recruitment and radicalization that goes on online has to be much more vigorously intercepted and prevented. I have been saying this for quite some time,” the Democratic presidential candidate said at a news conference Monday during which she responded to the bombings in New York and New Jersey over the weekend.

“The government cannot do this without the close participation of tech companies and experts online who can give us the tools and lead us to those who are attempting to promote attacks like we’ve seen.”

The role of tech in fighting terrorism was at the center of Clinton’s response to the latest attacks. She renewed her earlier calls for tech companies to step up, but those calls have been met with apprehension by firms that are struggling to balance the privacy demands of their clients -- and civil rights activists -- with demands from law enforcement that would enable more sophisticated and widespread surveillance.

The debate is reemerging as many tech activists demand former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden receive a presidential pardon for disclosing massive secret government surveillance efforts online and as tech firms warn that billions of dollars of business will move offshore if they can not ensure client privacy.

But Clinton made clear that she would put pressure on the tech firms to step up their efforts to root out terrorists. She is putting the focus on Silicon Valley even as most of the big donors in that sector support her. While Clinton talks of balancing the needs of the tech industry with national security, her GOP rival, Donald Trump, tends to frame the tension as tech companies needlessly undermining law enforcement.

Even so, both candidates have made tech executives uneasy as they vow law enforcement will be more aggressively taking the terror fight to the Internet.

“We need to work more closely with Silicon Valley and other partners to counter terrorist propaganda and recruitment efforts online,” Clinton said as she laid out her agenda for fighting Islamic State.

“Recruiters for ISIS and these other terrorists groups look for people who online demonstrate the mental profile, the level of paranoia, the level of delusion, the level of disappointment that then is exploited by quite able terrorist recruiters.”