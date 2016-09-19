Hillary Clinton warns that going after 'an entire religion' would boost Islamic State

Hillary Clinton warned an electorate rattled by the explosions in New York and New Jersey that Donald Trump’s national security plans would exacerbate the threat from Islamic State, and said she is the only candidate in the presidential race equipped with a workable plan to intensify the fight against terrorism.

“We’re not going to go after an entire religion and give ISIS exactly what it is wanting in order for it to enhance its position,” Clinton said of Trump’s call to ban immigration from unspecified Islamic nations. “We know Donald Trump’s comments have been used online for recruitment of terrorists.”

The bombings and the news that police have launched a massive manhunt for a naturalized U.S. citizen from Afghanistan create a political dilemma for Clinton, as she faces an opponent warning that the Obama administration anti-terrorism efforts that she helped design have been a failure. She sought to reassure voters by comparing her plans for fighting terrorism to Trump’s, and noting that some of the most prominent GOP national security experts support her.

“I am the only candidate in this race who has been part of the hard decision to take terrorists off the battlefield,” Clinton said at a news conference Monday. She vowed that as president, she would intensify the air campaign against Islamic State, provide more support to Kurdish ground forces and demand tech companies get more aggressively engaged in helping find terrorists online, as well as frustrating terrorist recruitment efforts on social media.

“There are millions and millions of naturalized citizens in America from all over the world,” Clinton said of the prospect that the manhunt for an immigrant could make skeptical voters reconsider Trump’s plan to curtain immigration.

“There are millions of law-abiding, peaceful Muslims..Let’s not get diverted and distracted by kind of campaign rhetoric we hear from the other side. This is a serious challenge. We are well-equipped to meet it. We can do so in keeping with smart law enforcement, good intelligence and in concert with our values.”

“I have sat at that table in the situation room,” Clinton said. “I have analyzed the threats. I know how to do this.”