D.C. drag queens dance through Trump inauguration at 'farewell Obama' brunch

Shi-Queeta Lee stands at Nellie's Sports Bar in a defaced Trump T-shirt. (Meredith Woerner)

When Nellie's Sports Bar opened its doors for a "Farewell Obama Love Trumps Hate" brunch, the presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump was playing on the television upstairs. But on the main floor, the TVs were blank. As one of the bar's employees said looking out at the crowd, this was "their show." Servers wore defaced inauguration shirts, bartenders served a drink thumbing their noses at the new president, "... Trump punch" (Stoli Ohranj vodka, triple sec, Sprite, orange juice and a splash of cranberry), and just about everyone was singing. Performer Riley Knoxx came out dancing to Beyonce's "Sorry" and screams of delight. Then Shi-Queeta Lee (who came up with the T-shirt idea) entered in a leopard ensemble paired with a bright yellow fur coat, dancing to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." The mood was electric.

"I would be sobbing if I was watching the inauguration," said Kathy Lee, 60, from Spokane, Wash. "This felt like an antidote." Lee and her friends were not in town for Friday's ceremony, but for Saturday's Women's March on Washington. Her travel companion, Caroline Cherry, showed off her "GOP WTF" button with pride, "I haven't had a single sad thought for two hours."

Kathy Lee, from left, Caroline Cherry and a friend visit Nellie's Sports Bar. Lee and Cherry traveled from Spokane, Wash., to attend Saturday's Women's March on Washington. (Meredith Woerner)