D.C. drag queens dance through Trump inauguration at 'farewell Obama' brunch
|Meredith Woerner
When Nellie's Sports Bar opened its doors for a "Farewell Obama Love Trumps Hate" brunch, the presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump was playing on the television upstairs. But on the main floor, the TVs were blank. As one of the bar's employees said looking out at the crowd, this was "their show."
Servers wore defaced inauguration shirts, bartenders served a drink thumbing their noses at the new president, "... Trump punch" (Stoli Ohranj vodka, triple sec, Sprite, orange juice and a splash of cranberry), and just about everyone was singing.
Performer Riley Knoxx came out dancing to Beyonce's "Sorry" and screams of delight. Then Shi-Queeta Lee (who came up with the T-shirt idea) entered in a leopard ensemble paired with a bright yellow fur coat, dancing to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." The mood was electric.
"I would be sobbing if I was watching the inauguration," said Kathy Lee, 60, from Spokane, Wash. "This felt like an antidote."
Lee and her friends were not in town for Friday's ceremony, but for Saturday's Women's March on Washington. Her travel companion, Caroline Cherry, showed off her "GOP WTF" button with pride, "I haven't had a single sad thought for two hours."
As for why they came to the march, Lee said, "We're just outraged at Trump's remarks about women. And we're fearful over what he might do, particularly with reproductive rights."
Cherry added, "I'm a middle-aged, middle-class white women. I'm particularly not in danger. But many of my fellow Americans are, and I want to stand in solidarity with them."
Manager Justin Thomas, 26, dressed up as Trump, described the brunch as "fun and upbeat, more than what I thought it was going to be."
"The mood in here today was phenomenal," performer Shi-Queeta Lee said. "Washingtonians didn't really like the election results. And we weren't going to the inauguration anyway, so we thought, 'Why not have a brunch for the people who lived here?' Instead of standing out in the cold in that fool line, we'd invite everyone here to come and see us act a fool. So that's what we did."