This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump's transition and the outgoing Obama administration:
- Trump's former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway , will join the White House staff
- Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for Attorney General, has a long, complex record on race
- UC Irvine professor Peter Navarro to head new White House trade office , Trump announces
- Trump's hotel in Las Vegas gets a union contract
- Trump no longer wants to talk about "drain the swamp," Newt Gingrich says
Fierce China critic and UC Irvine professor to head Trump's new trade council
|Don Lee
President-elect Donald Trump is establishing a new White House-based trade office that will be headed by a UC Irvine professor known for his fierce criticisms of Chinese trade and economic practices.
In appointing Peter Navarro as director of trade and industrial policy and the head of the new National Trade Council inside the White House, Trump is signaling that he wants to follow through on his tough campaign rhetoric in which he blamed the Chinese for the large U.S. trade deficit and manufacturing woes.
During the campaign,Trump threatened to slap a 45% tariff on Chinese imports.
Navarro, a Harvard-trained economist who advised Trump during the campaign, is the author of the book “Death by China: Confronting the Dragon — a Global Call to Action.” Trump endorsed the 2011 book as well as Navarro’s film version of the polemical work.
“I read one of Peter’s books on America’s trade problems years ago and was impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his research,” Trump said Wednesday in a statement announcing the appointment. “He will fulfill an essential role in my administration as a trade advisor.”
Trump said the new trade office would develop policies to shrink the nation’s trade deficit and curb the off-shoring of jobs, as well as to lead initiatives such as the Buy America, Hire America program.
Navarro, in a statement, said he would be honored to serve Trump and the nation and “to advise on policies to re-balance our trade, rebuild our industrial base, and restore America’s comprehensive national power by making America great again.”