This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump's transition and the outgoing Obama administration:
- As John Kerry outlines a plan for Mideast peace, The Times assesses his legacy
- Obama and Japan's Shinzo Abe tour memorial of Pearl Harbor attack
- Obama says he could have beaten Trump
- Trump pulls out of some foreign business deals but other potential conflicts loom
Trump attacks Obama over Israel just ahead of Kerry's speech on the Mideast
|Michael A. Memoli
The detente between President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, as both aimed to portray a smooth transition of power, appears in jeopardy.
Trump condemned the Obama administration's foreign policy on Wednesday, tweeting he was doing his best to overlook "inflammatory" Obama moves, while engaging in 1990s-style sarcasm.
Last week, Obama decided to have the U.S. abstain from a United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity, which allowed the measure to pass.
The vote angered Israeli leaders, who accused senior U.S. officials of complicity in drafting the resolution, a claim disputed by the U.S.
Trump's postings came just before Secretary of State John F. Kerry delivered a major address on U.S. foreign policy that included a rebuttal to Israeli government criticisms of the Obama administration.
Trump's statement of support for Israel was welcomed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long had a tense relationship with Obama.
Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters that the president-elect's tweets "speak for themselves, very clearly."
He also stressed that White House officials have been "helpful and generous with their time," at least in terms of the "mechanics of the transition."