Martha Stewart: 'Obviously, I'm voting for Hillary Clinton'

Martha Stewart reignited a decade-old feud with Donald Trump this past weekend by announcing her plan to vote for Hillary Clinton.

"There is so much to know and so much to learn and so much diplomacy and kindness and introspection that goes with that kind of ... job — and it does not exist in the world of Donald Trump,” Stewart said on CNN’s “Money” on Sunday.

She and the Republican presidential nominee fell out in 2006 when he blamed low ratings for his show “The Apprentice” on Stewart’s spinoff, “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.” He wrote a harsh letter demanding Stewart take full responsibility for the failure. She later called his actions “unforgivable.”

Stewart, a businesswoman and lifestyle mogul, said America can’t elect a leader who enters the job “totally unprepared.”

"We have to be very certain that we elect a person who has experience, knowledge, a base of education in the world of world politics as well as domestic politics,” she said. “So obviously, I'm voting for Hillary Clinton.”