TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton is set to appear Monday night on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon after campaigning in Pennsylvania and meetings at the United Nations. Donald Trump campaigns in Florida.

Sept. 19, 2016
6:22 a.m. Sept. 19, 2016, 6:22 a.m.

Martha Stewart: 'Obviously, I'm voting for Hillary Clinton'

Christine Rushton

Martha Stewart: 'Obviously, I'm voting for Hillary Clinton'

(Getty Images / Los Angeles Times)
(Getty Images / Los Angeles Times)

Martha Stewart reignited a decade-old feud with Donald Trump this past weekend by announcing her plan to vote for Hillary Clinton.

"There is so much to know and so much to learn and so much diplomacy and kindness and introspection that goes with that kind of ... job — and it does not exist in the world of Donald Trump,” Stewart said on CNN’s “Money” on Sunday.

She and the Republican presidential nominee fell out in 2006 when he blamed low ratings for his show “The Apprentice” on Stewart’s spinoff, “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.” He wrote a harsh letter demanding Stewart take full responsibility for the failure. She later called his actions “unforgivable.”

Stewart, a businesswoman and lifestyle mogul, said America can’t elect a leader who enters the job “totally unprepared.”

"We have to be very certain that we elect a person who has experience, knowledge, a base of education in the world of world politics as well as domestic politics,” she said. “So obviously, I'm voting for Hillary Clinton.”

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
64°