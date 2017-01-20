Shia LaBeouf's latest art exhibit aims its message directly at President Trump

(He Will Not Divide Us / Museum of the Moving Image)

Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf launched his latest art exhibit Friday in direct correlation to Donald Trump's presidency with the intent to run as long as Trump occupies office.

"HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" was created by LaBeouf, as well as Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner, the same team behind LaBeouf's previous exhibits, "#IAMSORRY" and "I AM NOT FAMOUS ANYMORE."

The latest exhibit features a continuous live stream from a camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, which allows the public to repeat the phrase "He will not divide us" as often as they please.

"Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live streamed continuously at www.hewillnotdivide.us for four years, or the duration of the presidency," the artists said in a statement released Friday.

"In this way, the mantra 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community."

The performance piece began at 9 a.m. Friday and is scheduled to continue, conservatively, through Jan. 20, 2021, the date of the next presidential inauguration.