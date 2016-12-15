Trump's electoral college win all but certain, but Hollywood actors urge revolt

All signs point to the electoral college sealing Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election on Monday, but some Hollywood celebrities are calling for a revolt.

In a video released Wednesday, Debra Messing, Noah Wyle, Bob Odenkirk and other television stars plead with electoral college members to “vote their conscience” by rejecting Trump and picking someone else when they convene on Monday.

“As you know, our founding fathers built the electoral college to safeguard the American people from the dangers of a demagogue and to ensure that the presidency only goes to someone who is, to an eminent degree, endowed with the requisite qualifications,” actor Martin Sheen says in the opening of the video.

Sheen, who played a liberal president on NBC's “The West Wing,” and the other actors argue that Trump is unfit for the presidency.

“He lacks the necessary stability,” Messing tells viewers.

The celebrities stress that they are not asking the 538 electors to support Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote by about 2.8 million votes. Instead, they ask them to vote for someone more competent than Trump.

But the odds of the electoral college certifying anyone other than Trump as winner of the presidential election are extremely slim. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that a survey several of its reporters carried out of more than 330 of the electors found just one Republican declining to back Trump.

In 29 states, electors are legally required to support the presidential candidate who won their state’s popular vote. Even in other states, it is extremely rare for electors to vote for anyone other than the winner of their state’s popular vote.

In Colorado, a judge ruled Tuesday that the state’s nine electors are legally required to vote for Clinton, who won the state, halting a long-shot attempt by Democratic electors to unite with Republicans behind a candidate other than Trump.

By securing narrow victories in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and other swing states, Trump won 306 electors, easily surpassing the 270 needed to capture the White House. Denying him the presidency would require at least 36 Republican electors to desert him, something that currently there is no sign of.