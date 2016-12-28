Watch live: Israel's Netanyahu responds to Kerry

This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump's transition and the outgoing Obama administration:
- Kerry defends Obama's support for Israel , calls for resumption of Mideast talks
- As John Kerry outlines a plan for Mideast peace, The Times assesses his legacy
- Obama and Japan's Shinzo Abe tour memorial of Pearl Harbor attack
- Obama says he could have beaten Trump
- Trump pulls out of some foreign business deals but other potential conflicts loom
