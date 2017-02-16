The Oroville Dam isn't the only trouble spot

Good morning. It’s Thursday, Feb. 16, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Will Oroville hold?

Tons of rain will be dumped on Northern California this week, but state officials are confident that this inclement weather won’t break the Oroville Dam or its damaged spillways. “It's holding up really well,” said Bill Croyle, acting director of the state Department of Water Resources. Los Angeles Times

It’s not just Oroville

Beyond the dam, though, there are fears that the massive rainfall the state has experienced this season will strain Northern California’s flood control network. “You got this big bathtub — water doesn’t flow out of it very quickly,” said Jeffrey Mount, senior fellow at the Public Policy institute of California and former director of the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences. Los Angeles Times

Mistakes were made

Since 2008, inspectors have visited the Oroville Dam 14 times but never looked at the hillside erosion occurring below the emergency spillway, state records show. This oversight nearly led to a disaster. San Francisco Chronicle

Central Valley stories

L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian traveled to the Central Valley recently and found that “after years of drought, suddenly everything is green.” But she also reports that farmers are worried about a new threat from the east, and that’s President Trump. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Big storms a-brewing: What could be the biggest storm of the season is bearing down on L.A. and looks as if it will hit the region Friday. Be ready for flash floods, mudslides and rock slides. Los Angeles Times

Bright lights in the sky: If you were up early Tuesday morning and saw a bright light racing across the sky, know that it wasn’t an UFO. It was the U.S. Navy testing unarmed missiles from a submarine off the cost of California. Los Angeles Times

A dream blocked: A family of Armenian Christian refugees trying to come to Los Angeles were some of the people unable to enter the United States because of President Trump’s executive order. KPCC

Immigrants in fear: Here’s the story of a 50-year-old Van Nuys man who was picked up during the ICE "enforcement surge" that led to 161 arrests over five days in Southern California. LA Weekly

Get your tacos! The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to decriminalize street vending. But it will take some time to sort out the details. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Cities and science research: As the Trump administration seems to be preventing climate change research, California cities are working with scientists to respond to the global warming threat. Curbed

Toll hike in the offing: In San Francisco, BART may ask voters to raise the tolls on bridges to help fund transit projects. San Francisco Chronicle

FEMA money for storms: The federal government has approved an allocation of money to help 34 counties as they recover from deadly storms, flooding, mudslides and avalanches last month. Los Angeles Times

Bridge problems here: A new report finds that more than 1,300 of California’s bridges are structurally deficient and are in desperate need of repair. KCRA

CRIME AND COURTS

Ford could be punished: Actor Harrison Ford may be punished for failing to land his plane in the right place at John Wayne Airport. Ford’s actions could have led to a crash, aviation experts said. Los Angeles Times

Bullock’s alleged stalker gets a win: A state appeals court ruled Tuesday that the LAPD had conducted an illegal search of the home belonging to the man who has been accused of stalking and breaking into Sandra Bullock’s mansion. Los Angeles Times