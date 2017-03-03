The dangers of living near a freeway

Good morning. It’s Friday, March 3, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The dangers of living near the freeway

If you live near a freeway in Los Angeles, you’re more likely to get a heart attack, a stroke or lung cancer. Despite these health risks, more apartments are being built and more people are moving in, even though living there makes people sick. Los Angeles Times

We want your stories: Do you live near a freeway? Tell us your story. Los Angeles Times

The changing city

The evolving face of Los Angeles — more vertical and less about bungalows with orange trees — is on the ballot next week. The outcome of Measure S is not just about a two-year moratorium on projects that require Los Angeles City Council approval. It’s about L.A.’s changing identity. Los Angeles Times

Open it up

California's highest court decided unanimously Thursday that government officials may be required to make public what they said about official business on their private telephones and personal computers. Advocates for public access have long complained that government officials were deliberately using private devices to shield their communications from public records requests. Los Angeles Times

The big IPO

“We built our business on creativity,. And we’re going to have to go through an education process for the next five years to explain to people how our users and that creativity creates value.” After a whirlwind month of IPO preparations and investor discussions, Evan Spiegel popped off his tie and sat down for a black coffee in a brick-walled Brooklyn cafe. The 26-year-old Snap Inc. chief executive is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in history to a take a company public and perhaps the youngest-ever to lead a $30-billion enterprise. Los Angeles Times

Plus: When is the right time to invest in L.A.’s hottest company? Los Angeles Times

And in Venice: They held a protest hoping Snapchat leaves the beach. Curbed Los Angeles

L.A. STORIES

Hoping for a reunion: A sick Syrian boy is in L.A. His parents are in Syria and can’t get here. So they see each other on the phone. There’s a push to get the parents to L.A. Eyewitness News ABC 7

More dirty air: Flaring from a controversial refinery in Torrance has caused high amounts of pollution compared with other local refineries. Daily Breeze

Hot property: What does it mean when a home in El Sereno — yes, El Sereno — sells for nearly $1 million? LAist

Time capsule: In 1938 this week, a catastrophic flood of the Los Angeles River devastated the city. Check out these images of the damage. NBC Los Angeles

Vegas train talk: A new report estimates that a high-speed train route linking Las Vegas and Anaheim would attract 11 million round-trip riders a year by the year 2035. Las Vegas Review-Journal

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Ground floor of the wall: President Trump’s border wall might be bad for Southern California’s immigrant population, but it could be good for some of the region’s construction businesses. There are about 50 entities from California that signed on to the pre-solicitation notice put out by the Department of Homeland Security last Friday concerning the wall’s construction. Los Angeles Times

Uncertain future: Here’s the story of two young Latina “Dreamers” from San Diego who are graduating from high school and college, respectively, as students who benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program question their futures. NBC News

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Not-so-easy pickings: Councilman Paul Koretz’s quest to be reelected for a third time is proving to be no walk in the park. Los Angeles Times

Your tax dollars at work: A recent state audit found some curious evidence on state employees. An example: A library employee at California State University Fresno may have cost taxpayers $22,200 in time he wasted using his work computer to visit 48,000 Web pages for online videos and games unrelated to his duties during a 13-month period. San Diego Union-Tribune