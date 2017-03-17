Trump's budget takes an ax to California

Good morning. It’s Friday, March 17, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
It’s a busy time in the fraught relationship between President Trump and California, as his first budget has been released:
Winner: Deportation and the wall
The Trump budget would free billions of dollars that he proposes to spend on building a border wall and increasing deportations, two of his signature campaign pledges. He wants to increase funding by $1.5 billion for detaining and quickly deporting immigrants found in the country illegally, but more than $2 billion for the wall itself. Los Angeles Times
Loser: ‘Sanctuary cities’
Trump wants to slash hundreds of millions of dollars in payments to state and local jails that temporarily hold federal prisoners, including immigrants caught in the country illegally. The reimbursements, awarded by the Department of Justice, can make up a sizable portion of budgets for local sheriff’s offices and state police. California and Illinois are among the few states that receive the vast majority of the money. Los Angeles Times
Plus: L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell has come out in opposition to a so-called “sanctuary state” bill, according to a letter. Los Angeles Times
More budget
-- Looking at Trump’s border wall with an eye on architecture. Los Angeles Times
-- The wide implications of the attack on the NEA. Los Angeles Times
-- Deep cuts in the EPA would hit restoration efforts at San Francisco Bay. Los Angeles Times
-- NASA would see its education program hard hit by Trump, but overall funding would drop only slightly. Los Angeles Times
Stay out
California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye asked the Trump administration on Thursday to stop immigration agents from “stalking” California’s courthouses to make arrests. “Courthouses should not be used as bait in the necessary enforcement of our country’s immigration laws,” she wrote in a letter to Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Here’s the original story that documented ICE’s actions in courthouses. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Dreaming in Hollywood: In the entertainment industry, there are many “Dreamers” who are here illegally — actors, artists, behind-the-camera types. Many are now living in fear that they will also be deported, and they are turning to the industry for support. The Hollywood Reporter
Fancy digs: If you haven’t already booked lodging for the Coachella music festival in Indio, the world’s largest hotel company is designing eight tents for music lovers with a taste for comfort. But you will need a bit of luck or lots of loyalty reward points to land one. Los Angeles Times
Footnote: The disturbing racial history of a gay club not getting much attention amid a preservation effort. LAist
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Pesticide rules: Before using pesticides near California public schools, growers would have to notify school and county agricultural officials, under a revised draft regulation released Thursday — but the notification requirements would be less strenuous than what was proposed a few months ago. Los Angeles Times
Crackdown: Officials in Sacramento are cracking down on people who misuse disabled car placards with a series of stings. Sacramento Bee
Targeting straws: After banning plastic bags, is the next target for environmentalists plastic straws? Orange County Register
Gunfire finder: Gunshot detection systems that triangulate sounds from multiple sensors in a community could be greatly expanded under state legislation. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
California noir: The strange end to a bizarre kidnapping drama. Los Angeles Times
Celebrity cleaned out: Police say model Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home was burglarized, with $200,000 in valuables taken. It’s the latest of several heists at celebrity homes. Los Angeles Times
GOP targeted: Orange Coast College is trying to find whoever vandalized campus buildings with graffiti targeting the former president of the Republican club at the Costa Mesa college. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA CLIMATE
Rescuing the sea: As the Salton Sea continues to waste away, officials have released a $383-million rescue plan that involves building thousands of acres of ponds. Desert Sun
Here they come: A sea otter invasion at Morro Bay. SF Gate
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Why? Silicon Valley’s record with women has been troubled. “I am angry that things are no better for a 22-year-old at the beginning of her career than they were for me 25 years ago when I was just starting out,” said one female techie. The Atlantic
Pop museum: San Diego Comic-Con International will open a museum of popular culture in Balboa Park. It’s a fitting move given San Diego’s long association with the comics and pop culture juggernaut. San Diego Union-Tribune
History to movie: The Winchester Mystery House has long been a San Jose landmark. Now it will be the setting for a movie thriller starring Helen Mirren. Mercury News
Shopping frenzy: Fresno is getting its first Trader Joe’s, and the city is going crazy. Fresno Bee
Wearing of the green: On this St. Patrick’s Day, the lead singer of the band Flogging Molly talks about Irish music and recalls his days at the pub Molly Malone’s on Fairfax Avenue in L.A. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles: Highs in the mid-70s through the weekend. Bay Area: A cloudy weekend with highs in the 60s and rain early next week. Sacramento: Chance of rain Saturday, highs in the 60s. San Diego: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Vickey Kalambakal:
“I grew up in the Harbor Gateway, just a block or two east of Western Avenue, on 215th Street. One summer night, Grandma rushed in, all out of breath. She’d just seen a rat — a rat! She held her hands out 8 or 9 inches apart to show us how huge a rat. ‘Oh, he was an awful thing, just staring at us with his big ugly teeth.’ Fifty-plus years later, I’m pretty sure Grandma saw a possum, maybe the first one to crawl along gutters in the South Bay. A common sight now, but back then? Shocking.”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.