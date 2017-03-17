Trump's budget takes an ax to California

Good morning. It’s Friday, March 17, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

It’s a busy time in the fraught relationship between President Trump and California, as his first budget has been released:

Winner: Deportation and the wall

The Trump budget would free billions of dollars that he proposes to spend on building a border wall and increasing deportations, two of his signature campaign pledges. He wants to increase funding by $1.5 billion for detaining and quickly deporting immigrants found in the country illegally, but more than $2 billion for the wall itself. Los Angeles Times

Loser: ‘Sanctuary cities’

Trump wants to slash hundreds of millions of dollars in payments to state and local jails that temporarily hold federal prisoners, including immigrants caught in the country illegally. The reimbursements, awarded by the Department of Justice, can make up a sizable portion of budgets for local sheriff’s offices and state police. California and Illinois are among the few states that receive the vast majority of the money. Los Angeles Times

Plus: L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell has come out in opposition to a so-called “sanctuary state” bill, according to a letter. Los Angeles Times

More budget

-- Looking at Trump’s border wall with an eye on architecture. Los Angeles Times

-- The wide implications of the attack on the NEA. Los Angeles Times

-- Deep cuts in the EPA would hit restoration efforts at San Francisco Bay. Los Angeles Times

-- NASA would see its education program hard hit by Trump, but overall funding would drop only slightly. Los Angeles Times

Stay out

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye asked the Trump administration on Thursday to stop immigration agents from “stalking” California’s courthouses to make arrests. “Courthouses should not be used as bait in the necessary enforcement of our country’s immigration laws,” she wrote in a letter to Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here’s the original story that documented ICE’s actions in courthouses. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Dreaming in Hollywood: In the entertainment industry, there are many “Dreamers” who are here illegally — actors, artists, behind-the-camera types. Many are now living in fear that they will also be deported, and they are turning to the industry for support. The Hollywood Reporter

Fancy digs: If you haven’t already booked lodging for the Coachella music festival in Indio, the world’s largest hotel company is designing eight tents for music lovers with a taste for comfort. But you will need a bit of luck or lots of loyalty reward points to land one. Los Angeles Times

Footnote: The disturbing racial history of a gay club not getting much attention amid a preservation effort. LAist

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Pesticide rules: Before using pesticides near California public schools, growers would have to notify school and county agricultural officials, under a revised draft regulation released Thursday — but the notification requirements would be less strenuous than what was proposed a few months ago. Los Angeles Times

Crackdown: Officials in Sacramento are cracking down on people who misuse disabled car placards with a series of stings. Sacramento Bee

Targeting straws: After banning plastic bags, is the next target for environmentalists plastic straws? Orange County Register

Gunfire finder: Gunshot detection systems that triangulate sounds from multiple sensors in a community could be greatly expanded under state legislation. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

California noir: The strange end to a bizarre kidnapping drama. Los Angeles Times

Celebrity cleaned out: Police say model Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home was burglarized, with $200,000 in valuables taken. It’s the latest of several heists at celebrity homes. Los Angeles Times