Essential California: 'Know your rights,' immigrant advocates say

Good morning. It’s Thursday, March 23, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Lending advice in these trying times

They’re told to be prepared, be self-reliant and know their rights. That’s what immigrant advocates are telling people seeking advice as President Donald Trump transforms the country’s immigration policies. “To get the word out, they’re acting out scenes, setting up hotlines, holding televised town hall meetings and forming community watch groups. One organization spent $70,000 to make a highly polished ‘Know Your Rights’ video. ‘This goes beyond handing out pamphlets to people,’ ” one advocate said. Los Angeles Times

Plus: For parents here illegally, the biggest fear has to do with their children. Los Angeles Times

Brown in D.C.

Gov. Jerry Brown is in Washington meeting with lawmakers and trying to convince them that the GOP replacement for Obamacare is a disaster, among other things. He called the legislation an “insult to democracy itself” and warned that the proposal would shift $6 billion in costs a year to California's state government by 2020. Los Angeles Times

A windfall for some

Southern California’s defense industry, long the epicenter for highflying aerospace technology and advanced weapons for the military, could get a major windfall under President Trump’s proposed new budget. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

The Silver Lake drought is over: Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials announced Wednesday that the popular Silver Lake Reservoir will be refilled starting in mid-April. Los Angeles Times

Lead hot spots: There are at least 29 Golden State neighborhoods where children had elevated levels of lead in their blood that were at least as high as in Flint, Mich. In one Fresno neighborhood, kids had lead rates nearly three times higher than in Flint. Reuters

High on jobs! Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian attended a marijuana job fair and found that there’s a lot of interest in the industry. The employers included cannabis cultivators, edibles manufacturers, dispensaries and a cannabis trade magazine. Los Angeles Times

California in the age of Trump: California is “out of control,” according to the president. Its GDP also grew nearly twice as fast as the rest of the country in 2015. “The state is destiny made manifest, and the rest of the country is always trying to catch up… Every state is stuck in a fraught marriage with Washington, and California’s may now be the fraughtest.” Washington Post

When not to drive: A dramatic visualization of traffic accidents on L.A. freeways. Crosstown Traffic

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Budget worries: Times columnist Steve Lopez talks with an L.A. doctor who races to cure deadly diseases and worries about Trump’s plan to cut NIH funding. Los Angeles Times

Lotsa voters: There are more than 19 million registered voters in California, but residents are less likely to be affiliated with either of the major parties, according to new state registration numbers. Sacramento Bee

Oh boy: A new state analysis released Wednesday shows that California would lose $24.3 billion in federal funding by 2027 for low-income health coverage under the current Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. Kaiser Health News

Plus: In California’s Central Valley, which is predominantly conservative, Medicaid coverage has been expanded under the Affordable Care Act, and the latest proposal made by congressional Republicans would cut Medicaid funding by 25% by 2026. CNN Money

Suspension rates down: Suspensions at California’s public schools are down, but black students still face higher suspension rates. This is a new indicator being used to see how well schools are doing. Los Angeles Times