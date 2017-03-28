Essential California: 'Sanctuary cities' won’t back down

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, March 28, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The ‘sanctuary cities’ that won’t back down

The leaders of so-called sanctuary cities across Southern California were defiant in the face of threats made by U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to cut off and even claw back grant funding from the Justice Department. “We will fight this vigorously and still continue to maintain services to provide for our high quality of life in Santa Ana,” said Sal Tinajero, a city councilman in Santa Ana, which voted unanimously to become a “sanctuary city” shortly after Donald Trump was elected president. Los Angeles Times

The Lakers family feud is resolved

The Buss family fight over who controls the Lakers appears to be over. Jeanie Buss has removed her brother Jim as a trustee controlling the team. “The message is clear here: Do not underestimate Jeanie Buss,” her attorney, Adam Streisand, told the Los Angeles Times. “There is not going to be a palace coup. Not now. Not ever.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke weighs in on the fight, writing: “So Jim is out, Janie is in, Johnny has been neutralized, and the buck stops with Jeanie, which is where it always should have stopped. For better or worse, and here’s guessing better, the Lakers’ future begins today.” Los Angeles Times

Get your air bags fixed!

There are several hundred thousand people in Southern California who have yet to bring their cars in to get their air bags fixed, four years after a federal government recall of 42 million defective air bags. A civic group says the heat makes these inflators more likely to explode, making this fix that much more urgent for drivers in Southern California before summer comes. The group is urging car owners to stop procrastinating and get this repair done. Los Angels Times

L.A. STORIES

To enforce or assist? Pomona is dealing with a classic dilemma when it comes to homelessness. Should they enforce or assist their way out of the crisis? Los Angeles Times

Toll changes in the offing: L.A. County transit officials will consider whether to impose tolls on more carpool lanes and a higher passenger requirement for such lanes. They will also study recommendations for cracking down on carpool lane cheaters. Los Angeles Times

Bye-bye, beaches: A new study shows that between 31% and 67% of Southern California’s beaches could completely erode by 2100. Sea levels could rise between 3.3 and 6.5 feet as well. KPCC

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Why do they need this info? Civil rights groups are urging Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to investigate dozens of school districts across the state that required parents to provide children’s Social Security numbers, their citizenship status and when they entered the country. San Francisco Chronicle

Who belongs here? Who doesn’t? “My grandparents legally immigrated from Japan in the early 1900s. They fit well: The fields of California needed strong backs and my family was hungry for work and a new beginning,” writes David Mas Masumoto. He contemplates a world where there’s a preoccupation with who belongs here and who doesn’t? Fresno Bee

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Changes coming soon: Matthew Beevers, the deputy adjutant for the California National Guard, told state legislators that soldiers who were forced to repay their enlistment bonuses will get the money back by mid-summer. This is a result of a Los Angeles Times investigation last year. Los Angeles Times

Spending patterns: California school districts have increased spending on administrator pay faster than teacher pay. Sacramento City Unified is one example of where administrator pay has gone up, while teacher salaries have been cut. Sacramento Bee

City-sanctioned spots for homeless: Oakland will soon have a city-sanctioned homeless campground. “We are looking at a couple of sites in West Oakland,” said Joe DeVries, an assistant to the city administrator, who works on homeless issues. “We hope to have something lined up in the next couple of months.” San Francisco Chronicle

CRIME AND COURTS

More news on quadruple homicide: The four people killed last week in a quiet Sacramento neighborhood include a woman and her two children, authorities said. It was not immediately clear what relationship the alleged killer had with the victims. Associated Press