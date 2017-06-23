Essential California: There's so much solar power here that other states are sometimes paid to take it

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, June 23, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The solar power glut

California invested heavily in solar power. Now there's so much that other states are sometimes paid to take it. With no single entity in charge of the energy policy in California, there is an ever-increasing glut of power that is proving costly for electricity users. Rates have risen faster here than in the rest of the U.S., and Californians now pay about 50% more than the national average. Los Angeles Times

Shooting in Palmdale

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies accidentally shot and killed a teenager in Palmdale early Thursday when their bullets bounced off the ground as they opened fire on an aggressive dog. “He may have been struck by one of the skip rounds in what we’re calling an extremely, extremely unfortunate incident,” Capt. Christopher Bergner said. Los Angeles Times

Something we can all agree on

Elected officials from both parties have supported an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast, which, after years of work, was scheduled to begin its first limited public operation next year. But President Trump’s budget proposal calls for cuts that experts say would kill the warning network. Now keeping this program in place is a rare issue that unites Democrats and Republicans in California. Los Angeles Times

A new police cadet development

A Los Angeles police officer was arrested on suspicion of having unlawful sex with a 15-year-old member of the cadet program, and may have had knowledge of the alleged theft of police cruisers and other equipment by cadets in recent weeks. Chief Charlie Beck said he personally arrested Officer Robert Cain, 31, a 10-year veteran of the department, at the LAPD’s 77th Street Division at 11 a.m. Thursday. “I find the actions of Cain, if they are proven, to be despicable,” Beck said at a news conference. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

After all these years: Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel lost her latest bid for freedom on Thursday as parole hearing commissioners rejected a request by the state’s longest-serving female inmate to be released after a hearing in Corona. Los Angeles Times

Where to retire? “Developers are increasingly building ‘multi-generational’ communities, lured by the massive baby boomer population aging into retirement.” Los Angeles Times

A quick turnabout: “Faced with dozens of letters in opposition and a crowd carrying signs saying ‘voluntary,’ the West Hollywood City Council last night quickly yielded to owners of condominiums who demanded it not require them to protect their buildings against earthquakes.” WEHOville

The Baller stays: The Lakers chose Lonzo Ball with No. 2 overall selection in the NBA Draft. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

New candidate jumps in: Conservative Orange County Assemblyman Travis Allen is jumping into California’s 2018 race for governor, a move that could splinter the GOP vote in what promises to be a crowded and competitive race. Los Angeles Times

A call for an audit: Asserting that the Antelope Valley receives only $1 for every $10 in federal homeless funds sent to central Los Angeles, State Sen. Scott Wilk has called for an audit of the agency that distributes the money. Los Angeles Times

Under fire: Nancy Pelosi finds herself again in the crosshairs amid more Democratic disappointment. Wall Street Journal

San Bernardino is back: After five years that brought major changes to San Bernardino, the struggling city is officially out of bankruptcy. The question now is what happens next. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

The video is absolutely crazy: It shows a motorcyclist kicking a vehicle on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita on Wednesday and triggering a wild, chain-reaction crash that left one motorist injured when his truck flipped. Los Angeles Times

Teacher arrested: A fifth-grade teacher in South El Monte has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching students, and investigators are trying to determine whether there are other potential victims, authorities said. Los Angeles Times