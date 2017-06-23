Essential California: There's so much solar power here that other states are sometimes paid to take it

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, June 23, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
The solar power glut
California invested heavily in solar power. Now there's so much that other states are sometimes paid to take it. With no single entity in charge of the energy policy in California, there is an ever-increasing glut of power that is proving costly for electricity users. Rates have risen faster here than in the rest of the U.S., and Californians now pay about 50% more than the national average. Los Angeles Times
Shooting in Palmdale
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies accidentally shot and killed a teenager in Palmdale early Thursday when their bullets bounced off the ground as they opened fire on an aggressive dog. “He may have been struck by one of the skip rounds in what we’re calling an extremely, extremely unfortunate incident,” Capt. Christopher Bergner said. Los Angeles Times
Something we can all agree on
Elected officials from both parties have supported an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast, which, after years of work, was scheduled to begin its first limited public operation next year. But President Trump’s budget proposal calls for cuts that experts say would kill the warning network. Now keeping this program in place is a rare issue that unites Democrats and Republicans in California. Los Angeles Times
A new police cadet development
A Los Angeles police officer was arrested on suspicion of having unlawful sex with a 15-year-old member of the cadet program, and may have had knowledge of the alleged theft of police cruisers and other equipment by cadets in recent weeks. Chief Charlie Beck said he personally arrested Officer Robert Cain, 31, a 10-year veteran of the department, at the LAPD’s 77th Street Division at 11 a.m. Thursday. “I find the actions of Cain, if they are proven, to be despicable,” Beck said at a news conference. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
After all these years: Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel lost her latest bid for freedom on Thursday as parole hearing commissioners rejected a request by the state’s longest-serving female inmate to be released after a hearing in Corona. Los Angeles Times
Where to retire? “Developers are increasingly building ‘multi-generational’ communities, lured by the massive baby boomer population aging into retirement.” Los Angeles Times
A quick turnabout: “Faced with dozens of letters in opposition and a crowd carrying signs saying ‘voluntary,’ the West Hollywood City Council last night quickly yielded to owners of condominiums who demanded it not require them to protect their buildings against earthquakes.” WEHOville
The Baller stays: The Lakers chose Lonzo Ball with No. 2 overall selection in the NBA Draft. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
New candidate jumps in: Conservative Orange County Assemblyman Travis Allen is jumping into California’s 2018 race for governor, a move that could splinter the GOP vote in what promises to be a crowded and competitive race. Los Angeles Times
A call for an audit: Asserting that the Antelope Valley receives only $1 for every $10 in federal homeless funds sent to central Los Angeles, State Sen. Scott Wilk has called for an audit of the agency that distributes the money. Los Angeles Times
Under fire: Nancy Pelosi finds herself again in the crosshairs amid more Democratic disappointment. Wall Street Journal
San Bernardino is back: After five years that brought major changes to San Bernardino, the struggling city is officially out of bankruptcy. The question now is what happens next. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
The video is absolutely crazy: It shows a motorcyclist kicking a vehicle on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita on Wednesday and triggering a wild, chain-reaction crash that left one motorist injured when his truck flipped. Los Angeles Times
Teacher arrested: A fifth-grade teacher in South El Monte has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching students, and investigators are trying to determine whether there are other potential victims, authorities said. Los Angeles Times
New podcast: A couple of inmates inside San Quentin State Prison have launched a series of regular audio dispatches, and it’s now one of the most popular podcasts in the country. NBC News
THE ENVIRONMENT
Fighting those fires: Despite persistently high temperatures working against them, firefighters have kept a 1,500-acre blaze burning north of Big Bear Lake from spreading deeper into the wooded area, authorities said Thursday. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Crazy prices: Bay Area home prices reached yet another all-time high in May. The Mercury News
Get ready for the summer: Here are the seven concerts that prove that no one likes rock music more than people from Southern California. The Press Enterprise
About that movie: “Chinatown” is the story of white supremacy and gentrification in L.A. LA Weekly
It’s official: Oscar-winning director Ron Howard is taking over the reins of Lucasfilm’s Han Solo “Star Wars” spin-off. Los Angeles Times
What a celebration: The Turkey Testicle Festival is the biggest social event in the stretch of Sierra foothills near Dunlap. Los Angeles Times
Weird milestone: Huntington Beach resident Jeff Reitz marked a milestone of epic proportions this week at Disneyland when he walked through the turnstiles for the 2,000th straight day. KABC
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: sunny Friday and Saturday. San Diego: partly cloudy Friday, sunny Saturday. San Francisco area: partly cloudy Friday and Saturday. Sacramento: sunny Friday and Saturday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Kory McFarland:
“As a youngster growing up in the Hills overlooking the San Gabriel Valley, Hacienda Heights was our playground in the ’60s. Orange groves and avocados grew all over the region. My youngest brother and I spent most weekends trekking through the local hills with a vigor akin to an early pioneer seeking his fortune in gold. We would walk the local railroad tracks until reaching the hills separating our town and Whittier. Most days we would see deer, rabbit, coyotes and the occasional bull. We never wore red. Great memories made in our local hills with my brother, and we never worried for our safety. A sign of those times in our Golden State.”
