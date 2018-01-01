Essential California: Pot's 'monumental moment'

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Pot’s ‘monumental moment’

Will Senn has been waiting his whole life for this. Californians can now go to the store and buy marijuana, and his shop is opening its doors at 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day. “This is what a lot of activists in the industry have been working for since the 1990s,” said Senn, 32. “It’s a monumental moment and we are ecstatic to be a part of it.” Still, don’t expect pot shops on every corner. In recent weeks, hundreds of businesses have applied for temporary licenses to engage in the marijuana business, but industry officials expect a slow rollout. Los Angeles Times

Plus: What you need to know about recreational marijuana sales. Los Angeles Times

And: What you need to know about California’s other new laws for 2018. Los Angeles Times

Price gouging in wine country?

Scores of residents in wine country have alleged rent gouging after the October firestorms torched thousands of homes, leaving many people without homes and exacerbating an already severe housing shortage. As the wildfires ravaged Northern California, Gov. Jerry Brown on Oct. 9 declared a state of emergency, making it a crime under the state’s anti-price gouging law to raise the prices of goods and services, including housing rentals, more than 10%. The governor extended the ban through April 18. But in the areas hardest-hit by fires, rents have skyrocketed and prosecutors say allegations of rent gouging are often not clear-cut. Los Angeles Times

In search of a condor

At the Los Padres Sespe Condor Sanctuary, a team of biologists armed with telemetry equipment fanned out across charred wilderness that had been closed for weeks northeast of the community of Fillmore on a mission to pick up signals that could, perhaps, lead them to a 4-month-old condor, or its carcass. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

The big parade: For those spending the last night of 2017 camping on the sidewalks along Pasadena’s famed Colorado Boulevard, a chilly night under the stars is well worth it to see the Rose Parade up close and personal. By midday Sunday, scores of campers had already staked their spots, covering the sidewalks in a patchwork of colorful chalk markings — big, hand-drawn squares marking places for families, groups of buddies, Boy Scout troops. Los Angeles Times

On the float: Torrance teenager Olin Snakenborg has never paid much attention to Southern California’s enduring New Year’s Day tradition, the Rose Parade in Pasadena. But on Monday the Richardson Middle School eighth-grader will have one of the best seats on the route along Colorado Boulevard as one of a half-dozen riders on the Miracle-Gro float. He got there with his baseball skills. Daily Breeze

This train didn’t leave the station: After spending nearly a half-billion dollars, the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County’s “trash train” has been put on indefinite hold. Long Beach Press-Telegram

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Injured agent: A U.S. Border Patrol agent was hospitalized after being struck with a rock while patrolling the border on his all-terrain vehicle Saturday night, a federal official said. San Diego Union-Tribune

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Who’s watching? California lawmakers could step in to protect the online privacy of consumers in 2018, regardless of what the federal government does. Los Angeles Times

2020 vision: Is Kamala Harris trying to “out-liberal” her fellow U.S. senators ahead of the 2020 presidential election? Politico

CRIME AND COURTS

Harrowing traffic stop: A 23-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of firing at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were conducting a traffic stop in Compton on Saturday night, authorities said. Los Angeles Times

In San Diego: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 21-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine during a fight in the Gaslamp Quarter, police said Sunday. San Diego Union-Tribune

THE ENVIRONMENT

In the bay: Extreme high and low tides, also known as King tides, are expected to bring minor coastal flooding Monday and Tuesday to low lying areas in the San Francisco Bay Area, National Weather Service officials said Sunday. SF Gate