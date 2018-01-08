Essential California: A very different kind of Golden Globe Awards

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Jan. 8, and here’s what’s happening across California:

A different Golden Globes

In a Golden Globes show defined by Hollywood’s controversies and hot-button political issues, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was a surprise winner in several categories on Sunday, while Oprah Winfrey’s impassioned speech upon receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award ignited excited speculation about her political aspirations. This year’s outcry over sexual harassment produced some powerful and uncomfortable moments, Times TV critic Lorraine Ali writes. Los Angeles Times

And: Oprah Winfrey for president was something of a running theme throughout the Golden Globes, beginning with Seth Meyers’ opening monologue. So is she running? “Okaay!” Los Angeles Times

Read it: Winfrey’s full speech. Los Angeles Times

More:

-- On the television side, “Big Little Lies” was a big winner, and the show’s success had a special resonance, with The Times’ Josh Rottenberg writing: “Everything — from the black dresses women wore on the red carpet in solidarity to the jokes and speeches to the winners themselves — seemed freighted with meaning.” Los Angeles Times

-- Coming off a year where the stories of bad men in Hollywood captured the headlines, many wondered whether it was right for comedian Meyers to be hosting. He addressed the elephant in the room immediately. Los Angeles Times

-- Here are all the winners. Los Angeles Times

-- Hollywood's new era of power dressing on the red carpet at the 75th Golden Globes. Los Angeles Times

At Rancho Venada

The thought lingered with Jerry Brown, perhaps sustained through the years by an old black-and-white photograph in his state Capitol office. The image is a man with a long, white beard feeding his sheep in a rustic 19th century setting. California’s longest-serving governor told himself that one day he should do something special with all of that rolling Northern California acreage that once belonged to his great-grandfather August Schuckman, the man in the photo. Now, as Brown rides off into sunset on his governorship, he has big plans for the land, which will be his home once he leaves office. Los Angeles Times

Circling back on Toback

“Last week, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced that it was reviewing five investigations into accusations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker James Toback. Coincidentally, it was the first week in more than three months that I hadn’t heard from a woman alleging that Toback had harassed her — or worse,” writes Times reporter Glenn Whipp. Over several months, he spoke with 395 women who shared stories of the writer-director approaching them on the streets of Manhattan and Los Angeles, on trains and airplanes. In most of these accounts, Toback told them that he wanted to cast them in a movie, which often led to a range of unwanted sexual advances and actions. Los Angeles Times

Out in the West Covina

Hollywood loves to use Southern California’s swaying palm trees and beaches in movies and TV, but it often fails to capture the nuance of its geography or the diversity of the county’s 88 cities. And West Covina, one of the more lesser-known municipalities in the county, has rarely, if ever, been the setting for a television show. But “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” has been welcomed by some West Covinans, who say it portrays the cheery banality and casual diversity of life in Southern California’s suburbs. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Weather warning: Southern California is bracing for the first significant rainstorm to hit the region in nearly a year, beginning Monday and with the heaviest rain expected in some burn areas, forecasters said. Los Angeles Times

Why the rain is so dangerous: In the mountains above coastal Santa Barbara County, the vegetation is typically so deep and lush that it can soak up a half-inch of rainwater before it flows downhill. But that was before the Thomas fire swept through in December, burning those trees and brush to the ground. Now, the rain has no buffer, and that is cause for alarm. Los Angeles Times

Trash hacks: L.A.’s commercial-trash customers have filed more than 28,000 reports of missed collections since July, the latest sign of a turbulent roll-out for the city’s new recycling program. Los Angeles Times

A long fall: Paul Gonzales was the pride of East L.A. when he won Olympic gold. Now, he's accused of molesting young boxers. Los Angeles Times