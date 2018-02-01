Essential California: How L.A. came to have the nation's worst homeless problem

"I'm not a Californian, but I do have fond memories of our family driving to Colton to visit my father's younger brother and his family. I was about 6 years old and our family lived in Somerton, Ariz., at that time, a small agricultural town. Three or four times a year my father would arrive home after 12 hours' working in the fields and tell my mother to get all the kids ready because we were going to visit my uncle and his family in Colton. This meant loading up the six of us into a 1967 Buick Skylark station wagon with its 'skyroof' windows. The 3½-hour trip often ended up being four to five hours, and every place we crossed, for us small ag-town kids, was cause for excitement. First we crossed the Imperial Sand Dunes, then El Centro, Brawley and Westmorland. The first real excitement was seeing the Salton Sea with all of the boaters and water skiers on it. But the granddaddy of our trip was the T. Rex dinosaur at the Wheel Inn Restaurant. On a lucky day my dad would actually stop and we would order a piece of pie. After the dinosaur, every else was a little less exciting."