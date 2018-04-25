Essential California: Racism at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

"I was an avid sports fan and athlete, playing ball in the streets and driveways while listening to the one and only Vin Scully gush about Dodger Blue and the fabulous foursome -- Garvey, Lopes, Cey and Russell — life could not have been any sweeter. Life was truly simpler then. No one worried about internet predators; you played outside until the streetlights came on, or until my father unleashed his famous whistle from the upstairs bathroom window signaling an end to our constant activities. The 1970s in Southern California had it all: perfect weather, endless days spent outside, radio stations (KHJ, KEZY) that provided a soundtrack to last a lifetime, weekend trips to San Clemente Beach, oranges, avocados and strawberries in abundance. And best of all, no one needed a 'smartphone' or 'social media' to figure out where to go or what to do to truly enjoy life."