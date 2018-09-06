Essential California: L.A. launches a temporary homeless shelter plan

“My most vivid memory is riding the Larkspur ferry from San Rafael to San Francisco every morning, then home again around 6 p.m. The full bar was open on the ride home and the hardcore regular travelers used to sit in the ‘warm room’ in the Larkspur parking lot waiting for the cars to clear out carrying their ‘traveler’ of vodka in a plastic glass off the ferry. The walk up Market Street from the ferry terminal each morning to work was invigorating. We walked past an early opening hole-in-the-wall restaurant advertising ‘Bacon and eggs, hash browns and double martini ... $1.99’! Those were the days, my friends! About the early ’80s as I recall.... Also lunch at Breen’s ... steam table at one end of the longest mahogany bar in downtown SF. They offered a tequila sunrise for lunch as well — so strong, you could see through the glass — for about a buck! Oh, I nearly forgot…. We had to wear not only shirt and tie and suit to work but also a hat! Very happy I no longer live and work in the Bay Area but do miss Herb Caen’s column!”