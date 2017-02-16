Today: When the Going Gets Tough, Rally the Troops. Chipping Away at Obamacare.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

When the Going Gets Tough, Rally the Troops

President Trump’s approval ratings were already down to 40% in a Gallup poll when this week’s turmoil broke out, with the dismissal of national security advisor Michael Flynn and the abrupt withdrawal of Andy Puzder, the president’s pick for Labor secretary. As calls for a congressional inquiry into the Flynn case grow, Trump’s response has been to fight back — against “illegal” leaks and a favorite target, “the fake media.” That approach, though, isn’t putting any controversies to rest. Perhaps that’s why Trump’s heading to Florida this weekend for a rally the White House said was being organized by his campaign. Trump 2020 already?

Getting in a State About Israel

It’s been a pillar of U.S. foreign policy for decades: the search for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But as with so much in Washington, Trump has shaken that pillar. “I’m looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one both parties like,” Trump said. “I can live with either one.” More from Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s summit.

More Politics

-- Defense Secretary James Mattis warned NATO allies that European defenses are at risk due to low military budgets, and said the Trump administration may scale back support for joint defense if other governments do not contribute more.

-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will debut on the global stage today at a G-20 summit in Germany.

-- Trump versus the media, as viewed by conservative media.

-- Grade the president: Tell us how you think Trump is doing, and see what your fellow readers are saying.

The Water Pressure Is Up in California

After years of extreme drought, large swaths of California are having one their wettest winters on record. That led to this week’s crisis at Oroville Dam, where officials expressed confidence that a new round of rainfall won’t pose a problem. But it’s also putting pressure on the network of dams, rivers, levees and other waterways that are essential to preventing massive flooding.

More About the Storms

-- L.A. is bracing for what could be the biggest storm of the season.

-- The price tag for winter storm damage to California highways? More than $400 million.

Escape From El Salvador

El Salvador is one of the most dangerous places on Earth, with a per capita homicide rate more than 15 times that of the United States. A poll last year said more than 40% of Salvadorans hoped to leave the country within a year — to Costa Rico, Mexico and, of course, the U.S. But the route is arduous, even for those who hope to enter America through the refugee process. In Kate Linthicum’s story and Carolyn Cole’s video report, see the struggle to keep the peace — and meet one 16-year-old who endured months of vetting in an effort to rejoin his family in L.A.

In El Salvador, Mauricio Gomez was living in fear, separated from his parents in the U.S. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times In El Salvador, Mauricio Gomez was living in fear, separated from his parents in the U.S. In El Salvador, Mauricio Gomez was living in fear, separated from his parents in the U.S. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Chipping Away at Obamacare

While we wait for an Obamacare alternative, the Trump administration is taking steps on its own to loosen the rules on insurers. It says they’re necessary to stabilize the Obamacare marketplaces, though consumer advocates worry that they’ll make medical care harder to find for many needy patients. Meanwhile, columnist Michael Hiltzik has some thoughts on a quiet rule change by the IRS: It won’t automatically reject tax returns that fail to state whether the tax filer had health insurance for the year.

CALIFORNIA

-- The Los Angeles City Council has voted unanimously to decriminalize street vending, but it could take months to work out the details.

-- Actor Harrison Ford could face punitive action after flying over a passenger jet and landing his single-engine plane on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport.

-- The Orange Coast College student who secretly video-recorded a professor’s classroom comments calling Trump’s victory “an act of terrorism” is being suspended.