A judge's order to suppress part of a Times story is an egregious attack on liberty. It's also futile

But it can’t control who saw it during the time it was public, and under a long line of court rulings outlining press freedoms and public protections under the 1st Amendment, it can’t now grab it back from anyone who saw it and later described it verbally, in print or online — including The Times — after the fact. Judicial orders to de-publish material are at least as threatening to freedom of speech and press as pre-publication censorship of the type that the federal government attempted unsuccessfully in the landmark Pentagon Papers case in 1971. Court orders, like this one, to actually alter a story are exceedingly rare.