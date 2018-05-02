Defending California's right to clean air

But then the Climate Change Denier-in-Chief took office and appointed his anti-environmental-protection sidekick, Scott Pruitt, to head the EPA. Last month Pruitt announced the agency would abandon the stiffer fuel economy requirements that were supposed to be phased in from 2022 to 2025. Pruitt is widely expected to weaken — or even eliminate — fuel efficiency standards, and he is reportedly looking to do so in a way that effectively overrides California's authority to adopt its own rules.