Besty DeVos might let schools use federal grants to buy guns? That's dangerously foolish

It's possible that the internal discussions will go nowhere — policymakers float all sorts of ideas that never come to fruition, often because of cost, politics or legal issues. In this instance, it’s unclear whether the administration has indeed found a legal way to let school districts buy guns with federal tax dollars, but to do so would clearly flout the spirit of the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act and reverse longstanding federal policy. Of course, this current Congress isn’t likely to reaffirm the intent it expressed a mere three years ago, given the inordinate sway the NRA holds over the body. But the public should not stand for a program that, rather than protecting students, may well endanger them.