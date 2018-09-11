Attorney-client communications in jail are supposed to be confidential. They're not

Multiple parties bear some portion of blame for the unacceptable recording of privileged conversations between defense lawyers and their clients in jails and prisons in Los Angeles and Orange counties and elsewhere around the nation. Start with Global Tel Link Corp., one of a small handful of companies that contract with law enforcement agencies to provide inmate telephone service (often at exorbitant rates). GTL records calls and makes them available to police and prosecutors, who scour them for evidence to use against the inmates or others. The company is supposed to refrain from recording calls between inmates and their lawyers, but in Orange County it recorded more than 1,000 of those privileged calls anyway. Company officials have variously blamed a software upgrade and “human error.”