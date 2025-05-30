Letters to the Editor: Why should a 4-year-old face deportation while Trump pardons criminals?

To the editor: If Deysi Vargas could afford a million-dollar-a-plate dinner at Mar-a-Lago, she might be able to save her daughter, like the mother of the tax criminal Paul Walczak ( “4-year-old Bakersfield girl facing deportation could die within days of losing medical care,” May 27). He was pardoned after his mother bought a seat at President Trump’s recent dinner.

If her daughter were a Republican governor convicted of campaign finance fraud like former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland, she could be pardoned ( “Trump issues pardons for politicians, reality TV stars, a union leader and a rapper,” May 29). If her daughter were a rioter who tried to overthrow the peaceful transfer of our democracy like the Jan. 6 criminals, she could be pardoned. But Vargas’ daughter is simply a 4-year-old of Mexican descent who needs the lifesaving medical treatment she can obtain in the United States. Her daughter, by her innocence and lack of affluence and without allegiance to Trump, is apparently too much of a danger to remain free in the U.S.

Fred Burgess, Camarillo