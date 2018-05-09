Just say no to recalling Josh Newman

That's right. Say no to recalling state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), who was legitimately elected to represent this district less than two years ago and has done nothing to merit being tossed from office in mid-term. Say no to the six people — three Republicans and three Democrats (for shame!) — hoping to profit from this abuse of the ballot box by being selected as Newman's replacement. And say a big heck no to the Republican architects of the recall election, who are using one controversial vote by Newman as a pretext for trying to terminate the Democrats' supermajority in the state Legislature before the November elections.