Scooters aren't an urban scourge. They're a solution

Yes, there will be growing pains as companies — and riders — stop acting like disrupters and become responsible users of the public space. Cities have every right to fine and, if necessary, ban bad operators that fail to manage their fleets in a safe manner or that litter public rights-of-way with their bikes and scooters enough to become a public nuisance. And transportation officials, like those in L.A., are right to prod companies to ensure their services are not just clustered in tony neighborhoods, but spread to poorer communities that would both embrace and benefit from low-cost, first-mile, last-mile mobility options.