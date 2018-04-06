The Supreme Court continues to grant an unhealthy immunity to police accused of wrongdoing

The Supreme Court this week ruled that a Tucson police officer who shot and wounded a woman in her front yard couldn't be sued for damages. It was the latest, but almost certainly not the last, decision by the court to give the benefit of the doubt to law enforcement officials accused of abusing their authority. It's time for the court to reconsider this and other legal doctrines that make it hard for victims of official misconduct to have their day in court. And if it doesn't, Congress should act.