Social Security and Medicare are in danger? Nothing to see here, says Trump's Treasury secretary

Washington has a number of options. Congress could take steps that raise the revenue coming into the Social Security Trust Fund — for example, by applying payroll taxes to more of a person’s annual wages (the cutoff now is $128,400) or to more types of income than just wages. It could also take steps that reduce the amount of money flowing out of the trust fund — for example, by raising the age at which people can collect full retirement benefits. Similarly, for Medicare, it could bring in more money (through higher payroll tax rates, for example), or it could work more aggressively to tamp down healthcare costs.