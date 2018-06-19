Trump is using children as political bargaining chips. It doesn't get more crassly cynical

Nor does the administration’s family-separation policy have anything to do with a Democratic-sponsored immigration law, contrary to what the president keeps saying (he also said on Monday that undocumented immigrants are bringing “death and destruction” — and that they and other immigrants could be “thieves and murderers and so much else”). The practice of separating kids from their parents arose directly from Trump administration decisions and policies aimed at deterring future migrants and creating a bargaining chip (much as he did in ending protections for “Dreamers”) to try to wrest concessions from congressional Democrats. (In particular, funding for his “beautiful wall.”)