Assad is a brutal despot, but overthrowing him shouldn't be part of America's mission right now

That's a reasonable argument, and it echoes a statement by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in January that U.S. troops would remain in Syria to ensure that Islamic State "cannot reemerge." But it differs from the more expansive mission that some have advanced for a U.S. military presence in Syria: to carve out a "protectorate" that would deny Assad control of some of his territory and undermine the influence of Syria's ally Iran. That is a much more open-ended and, to us, troubling rationale for deployment of U.S. troops in a foreign country — especially in the absence of an authorization for such a deployment from Congress, without backing and assistance from the U.N. or other countries around the world, and with no indication that the American people have the will or the fortitude for another protracted military commitment in the years ahead.