L.A.'s land use rules were born out of racism and segregation. They're not worth fighting for

The year my house was built was the undisputed high point of housing construction in Los Angeles. The city permitted almost 44,000 new housing units in 1923 — the equivalent of 170,000 new homes in 2018 when adjusted for the difference in population. While close to half of these were single-family dwellings, 9,706 were duplexes and 14,627 were bungalow court apartments, fourplexes and mid-rise masonry apartment houses. At the time, most of central Los Angeles was zoned so that any type of residence could be built on a piece of land.