Koreatown needs a homeless shelter. It also needs city officials to learn from the mistakes of the past

The area has long been a symbol for the Korean American and immigrant story. It is a place of identity and pride for a community that believes in hard work and sacrifice. But in just the past two years, the city of Los Angeles has approved over 50 new Koreatown development projects — the majority of them hotels and luxury rentals — in what is the densest and arguably the most socioeconomically diverse community in all of California. Though you don't hear much about it, homelessness is increasing at a rapid rate. I've heard stories of a hidden Korean American homeless community that uses 24-hour spas to stay off the streets and sleeps in the pews of local churches.