The 'English Only' nativist movement comes with a cost

Removing all languages but English from the public sphere amounts to depriving the next generation of a resource that is rightfully theirs. Over the years, I have heard countless stories from college students whose common thread is a sense of great loss: “I want to learn Spanish because I want to talk to my grandparents.” “My parents gave up because I only wanted to speak English.” “I wish I had grown up speaking Spanish.” “My parents were told that I could always learn Spanish later, but that I would do better in school if I focused on English.”