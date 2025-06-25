Voices
Letters to the Editor: What good are laws on cellphone use while driving if no one enforces them?
To the editor: Staff writer Salvador Hernandez’s piece on drivers utilizing cell maps on their phones warns us of consequences should a driver be caught holding their device (“Holding your cellphone while driving for navigation is illegal, California court rules,” June 5).
Unfortunately, many still use their cellphones while driving in lieu of Bluetooth earbuds. Others, I have witnessed, will stop at nothing to continue to text as they are driving.
Police continue to look the other way, cell maps or not. Besides, I have noticed a cop or two on their phones, so if there’s no enforcement by officers, then by whose standards is anyone breaking the law?
Liz Brown, West Hills