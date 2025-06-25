Letters to the Editor: What good are laws on cellphone use while driving if no one enforces them?

To the editor: Staff writer Salvador Hernandez’s piece on drivers utilizing cell maps on their phones warns us of consequences should a driver be caught holding their device ( “Holding your cellphone while driving for navigation is illegal, California court rules,” June 5).

Unfortunately, many still use their cellphones while driving in lieu of Bluetooth earbuds. Others, I have witnessed, will stop at nothing to continue to text as they are driving.

Police continue to look the other way, cell maps or not. Besides, I have noticed a cop or two on their phones, so if there’s no enforcement by officers, then by whose standards is anyone breaking the law?

Advertisement

Liz Brown, West Hills