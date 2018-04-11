Can California avert a citrus apocalypse?

We can deal with even bigger California issues if we'd just respond collectively with some urgency. We can manage recurring droughts if we all conserve water and improve its infrastructure. We can alleviate our housing crisis by accepting the fact that we can't sprawl outward forever and by holding irresponsible developers and landlords in check. We can improve public education by making sure our schools are funded but by also involving ourselves with students as tutors, mentors, and more. With a proactive government and an engaged populace we can take on all of the state's pressing problems and actually beat them.