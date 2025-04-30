Letters to the Editor: Readers weigh in on the first 100 days of Trump’s second administration

To the editor: One would hope that everyone who reads Washington Bureau Chief Michael Wilner’s excellent, comprehensive review of the first 100 days of President Trump’s second administration would either be shocked or at least come to the realization that Trump is acting ruthlessly in executing his campaign promises ( “News Analysis: ‘Disrupt, break, defund’: Trump’s imperial first 100 days,” April 29).

What is discouraging is the fact that 41% of the electorate is just fine with his actions; some even cheer each maneuver. It is their version of “making the trains run on time.” Deportations are celebrated. Suppression of academic freedom at elite educational institutions and threatening the revocation of major news media licenses become applause lines.

As “Pogo” said in the famous 1970 Walt Kelly comic strip: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

Dave Sanderson, La Cañada Flintridge

To the editor: Republicans, wake up! The Times article on the first 100 days of Trump’s second administration quotes an earlier comment from him on election control: “... The states are just an agent of the federal government.” This comment was made in front of the National Republican Congressional Committee this year. This is certainly not a Republican idea. At least one of those weakling Republican representatives should have stood and protested right there and then.

Scott W. Hamre, Cherry Valley

To the editor: President Trump’s first 100 days have already left a marked impact, but his actions are the logical culmination of a long-developing shift in American governance. Over the past century, the executive branch has steadily accumulated power at the expense of Congress. During the Cold War, the president’s foreign policy powers expanded to new heights, yet Congress maintained its ability to compromise and pass landmark legislation.

In the 21st century, as partisan polarization has grown more potent, Congress has fallen short on this critical responsibility, weakening its ability to check executive authority over successive administrations. Trump’s approach is unprecedented in size and scope, but it reflects a broader institutional failure. Until the legislative branch overcomes gridlock and fulfills its constitutional responsibilities, policy-making power will by default remain in the president’s hands.

Charlie Henry, El Segundo

To the editor: As of April 29, 562 college and university presidents have signed the American Ass n. of Colleges and Universities statement that strikes back at the president’s assaults on higher education. Your article cites 150; the number has climbed steadily since it was released on April 22. Bravo to them.

Jackie Dooley, San Clemente

To the editor: It should come as no surprise that Trump’s approval ratings for his first 100 days are the lowest for any president in the last 80 years, according to one recent poll . At the end of his first term, Trump had one of the highest disapproval ratings of any outgoing U.S. president. With nearly 3 million jobs lost , more than $8 trillion added to the national debt, and the highest debt-to-GDP ratio since World War II, Trump decisively lost his bid for reelection in 2020.

The American electorate, living up to its fickle nature, gave Trump a second chance, returning him to the White House four years later. Wasting no time, the president signed a series of ill-conceived executive orders that affected everything from our fundamental freedoms to economic security. It may not be long before the broad expression of negative judgment morphs into buyer’s remorse.

Jim Paladino, Tampa, Fla.

