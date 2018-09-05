The ethnic studies kids are alright

My epiphany came earlier this decade, when Cal State Fullerton’s Chicana and Chicano Studies Department invited me to teach a class on the history of Mexican Americans in Orange County. Over a semester, I taught students hidden histories and forgotten heroes — and then made them ask why those stories never made it into the official narrative of Southern California. Why, for instance, do city fathers and amateur historians pass off O.C.’s era of citrus ranching as a bucolic, fragrant yesteryear — but skip over the Mexicans who picked oranges and lemons for pennies and were forced to live in segregated communities? Why do they accuse Chicano studies professors who expose such nasty aspects of being historical revisionists? Indeed, who is the revisionist in this context?