Here's a worthy ethnic studies requirement: Make students pick grapes to graduate

Farm Week can become a statewide tradition, during which teens from Redding mingle with those from Rialto, the debutantes of Coto de Caza get their nails dirty alongside quinceañera queens from Kingsburg. California is so huge, so sprawling, so diverse that our collective identity is increasingly fractured. But throwing hundreds of thousands of seniors together on farms can become a state-shared experience that unites the next generation of Californians. Everyone will return home with a better appreciation for their state, and meet peers they otherwise would've probably never have encountered.