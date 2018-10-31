Democrats, don't assume Latinos will turn out to vote. And don't count on them supporting you if they do

Recent polls show the promise and peril of counting on Latinos for a Democratic victory. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo survey found two-thirds of Latinos wanted the Democrats to take control of Congress — but at the same time, 39% (!) say they approve of Trump’s policies. The Pew Research Center says 29 million Latinos are eligible to vote — an all-time high that will only grow as more “anchor babies” turn 18 — yet only 6.8 million went to the polls in the 2014 midterms. That number might go up, but likely only to 7.8 million this year, according to an analysis by the National Assn. of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials’ Educational Fund.