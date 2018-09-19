Want real rent control? Make landlords live alongside their tenants

I wasn’t going to tolerate living in a de facto slum, so I convinced the landlord to put my wife and me in charge. Slowly but surely, we pushed out problem tenants and replaced them with working-class families, retirees, veterans, librarians and immigrants. My skills as an investigative reporter helped me figure out if prospective tenants were lying to me about their criminal and employment history — because if they’ll lie to you about that, they’ll lie to you about how the bathroom sink broke. I didn’t care about credit reports — I didn’t even charge applicants the fee the landlord demanded to pull an Experian report, because I knew even $25 was hard for them to get.