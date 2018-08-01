Of course Latinos can assimilate into American society. Just look at Whittier

Conservatives should think of Whittier any time they whine that California is becoming Mexico. I wish! Yaktivists like myself, immigrants in the country illegally and gang members might get all the mainstream news coverage on Latinos, but the silent majority moves into the middle class and adopts the same mores as their white peers, making talk of Reconquista laughable. It doesn’t take long for it to happen, either. My cousins are natural Republicans who vote Democrat only because the GOP thinks of our formerly undocumented parents as the enemy.